Kuosman joins DGS as partner

BOULDER — David Kuosman has joined Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP as a partner in the firm’s real estate practice group.

“We are excited to welcome David to the firm,” DGS co-managing partner Kristin Lentz said in a written statement. “David is a highly experienced attorney and a trusted source of legal insight and business counsel in the greater Denver and Boulder communities. His real estate expertise will further bolster the firm’s strong practice in this area.”

Kuosman has worked on commercial real estate matters including development, leasing, lending, land use and government entitlements, brokerage issues, foreclosures, and purchase and sales transactions.

Prior to joining DGS, Kuosman was a partner in the Boulder office of an international law firm. He received his law degree from the University of Colorado Law School and his M.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Colorado. During law school, he was the associate editor of the J.D. Law Review.