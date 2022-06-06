Elevations Credit Union brings back applications engineering VP as CTO

BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union has hired Dustin Montoya, who was the institution’s vice president of applications engineering from 2020 to 2021, to serve as its new chief technology officer.

“We are thrilled that Dustin is rejoining Elevations Credit Union and firmly believe that he’s the best executive to lead our technology team and strategy,” Elevations CEO Gerry Agnes said in a prepared statement. “Dustin has a proven track record of attracting and elevating talent, while also fulfilling organizations’ technology strategies. We look forward to working with Dustin and learning from him as we continue to provide an empowering banking experience for our members.”

Montoya’s resume includes leadership roles with Arturo.ai and Open Technology Solutions.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.