Tree service expands in state through acquisition

BOULDER — A new Colorado location for Bartlett Tree Experts, trade name for The F. A. Bartlett Tree Expert Co. based in Stamford, Connecticut, has opened its doors in Boulder. With the acquisition of 303 Tree, Bartlett Tree Experts has expanded its tree services further into Colorado.

Bartlett Tree Experts finalized the deal Jan. 12. 303 Tree Inc. was active in Boulder for more than 10 years, and its acquisition represents a second Colorado location for Bartlett Tree Experts.

303 Tree owner Ehren Weiss has joined Bartlett Tree Experts’ Boulder office as an arborist.

“We are excited to broaden our services in Colorado with this acquisition and we are very fortunate to have someone like Ehren who cares so much about people and trees,” Bartlett Tree Experts president Jim Ingram said in a statement.

With more than 110 years in operation, Bartlett Tree Experts has cared for trees around the nation and in Canada, the U.K. and Ireland. Its tree lab in North Carolina and training center in Mexico have enabled Bartlett to provide services specific to individual types of trees.