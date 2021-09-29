JBS cited again, this time involving a death

GREELEY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited JBS Foods Inc. in connection with the death of a worker at its Greeley facilities, an agency press release said.
Sponsored Content
Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Human Resources
BizWest's Notable Women in Human Resources recognizes outstanding women who recruit, attract and engage employees, and help manage the rapid change every business must navigate today.
We are welcoming nominations to help us determine those leaders we will recognize in the November edition of BizWest.
The death occurred after a March 27 incident as an employee tried to install a paddlewheel used to churn chemicals to process animal hides. The paddlewheel, and a trolley and hoist being used to lift it, dropped. “The worker fell into a vat that contained the chemicals,” the release said.
OSHA investigators determined JBS “failed to adequately secure” the equipment. They cited JBS and its Swift Beef Co. operations for eight safety violations related to the event. The meat processor faces about $59,000 in fines.
JBS last month was cited several times and fined $175,000 in relation to incidents where a worker’s arm had to be amputated, a second who was lacerated while removing hides and a third exposed to a thermal burn hazard.
“The employees at this facility deserve better than to fear for their lives and their safety when they come to work,” OSHA Area Director Amanda Kupper in Denver said in the release.
Attempts to contact JBS and Swift weren’t immediately successful.
JBS has 15 business days from receipt of the citations, sent Monday, Sept. 27, to comply with or contest them, or ask to meet with Kupper.
The Greeley complex employs about 3,000 of JBS’ 59,000 North American and European workers and is its division headquarters. The unit is part of JBS SA in Brazil, the world’s largest processor of fresh beef and pork with about $50 billion in annual sales.
© BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited JBS Foods Inc. in connection with the death of a worker at its Greeley facilities, an agency press release said.
Sponsored Content
Register for Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin – David vs. Goliath: How To Win Big in Business
BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder and former CEO of the Dollar Shave Club. Sponsored by McDonald Toyota Greeley.
The death occurred after a March 27 incident as an employee tried to install a paddlewheel used to churn chemicals to process animal hides. The paddlewheel, and a trolley and hoist being used to lift it, dropped. “The worker fell into a vat that contained the chemicals,” the release said.
OSHA investigators determined JBS “failed to adequately secure” the equipment. They cited JBS and its Swift Beef Co. operations for eight safety violations related to the event. The meat processor faces about $59,000 in fines.
JBS last month was cited several times and fined $175,000 in relation to incidents where a worker’s arm had to be amputated, a second who was lacerated while removing hides and a third exposed to a thermal burn hazard.
“The employees at this facility deserve better than to fear for their lives and their safety when they come to work,” OSHA Area Director Amanda Kupper in Denver said in the release.
Attempts to contact JBS and Swift weren’t immediately successful.
JBS has 15 business days from receipt of the citations, sent Monday, Sept. 27, to comply with or contest them, or ask to meet with Kupper.
The Greeley complex employs about 3,000 of JBS’ 59,000 North American and European workers and is its division headquarters. The unit is part of JBS SA in Brazil, the world’s largest processor of fresh beef…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!