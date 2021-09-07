Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



JBS USA fined $175K

The meatpacking company that employs 3,000 in Greeley was issued five citations and fines of $174,566 last month after a worker at its plant got stuck in a conveyor belt and had to have his left arm amputated.

The Denver Post reported on the citations, which involved an incident in February. The worker is a 37-year-old Burmese immigrant on the evening shift. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined “JBS had not properly guarded the conveyor belt” and that the worker didn’t know he was supposed to wear a plastic device that prevents sleeves from dangling.

JBS has until Sept. 20 to correct safety violations at the plant. The company can contest the allegations.


 