Congruex acquires Oregon telecom company

BOULDER — Broadband engineering and construction company Congruex LLC has acquired A&M Communications, a Portland-based cell tower equipment company.
Sponsored Content
Register for Women of Distinction event
BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
This is the 14th acquisition for Congruex since it was founded in 2017.
“Our acquisition of A&M Communications accelerates the extension of our national footprint and enhances our market leadership as a comprehensive broadband services platform,” said Congruex CEO Bill Beans in a prepared statement. “Congruex will be even better equipped to meet the robust and rapidly expanding demand for our critical infrastructure solutions in key markets across the western United States.”
Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP advised Congruex on the transaction.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Broadband engineering and construction company Congruex LLC has acquired A&M Communications, a Portland-based cell tower equipment company.
Sponsored Content
Do you have a high IQ?
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
This is the 14th acquisition for Congruex since it was founded in 2017.
“Our acquisition of A&M Communications accelerates the extension of our national footprint and enhances our market leadership as a comprehensive broadband services platform,” said Congruex CEO Bill Beans in a prepared statement. “Congruex will be even better equipped to meet the robust and rapidly expanding demand for our critical infrastructure solutions in key markets across the western United States.”
Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP advised Congruex on the transaction.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!