Congruex acquires Oregon telecom company

BOULDER — Broadband engineering and construction company Congruex LLC has acquired A&M Communications, a Portland-based cell tower equipment company.

Sponsored Content Register for Women of Distinction event

BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations. Read More

Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is the 14th acquisition for Congruex since it was founded in 2017.

“Our acquisition of A&M Communications accelerates the extension of our national footprint and enhances our market leadership as a comprehensive broadband services platform,” said Congruex CEO Bill Beans in a prepared statement. “Congruex will be even better equipped to meet the robust and rapidly expanding demand for our critical infrastructure solutions in key markets across the western United States.”

Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP advised Congruex on the transaction.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC