Congruex hires ex-Charter Communications SVP as technology chief

Shane Portfolio

BOULDER — Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC has hired Shane Portfolio, formerly a senior vice president at Charter Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: CHTR), as its chief technology officer.

“We are excited to welcome Shane to the Congruex family, at a time when we continue to experience rapid growth in customer demand,” Congruex CEO Bill Beans said in a prepared statement. “Shane is highly respected within our industry and brings extensive telecom experience, honed by working in the field, leading teams, and building advanced communications infrastructure. He will play a critical role in bringing connectivity to more communities and innovating turn-key solutions to further accelerate Congruex’s growth across the nation.”

Prior to working for Comcast, Portfolio spent 26 years as Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA) in leadership roles.

SPONSORED CONTENT Care and coverage together for your employees At Kaiser Permanente, we offer a unique care model. Not only do we provide care and coverage together (i.e. health plans and health care), but we also pioneered value-based care.

“I have dedicated my career to bringing digital networks to life, and Congruex’s unique engineering expertise and end-to-end offering represent a tremendous opportunity to accelerate that work,” Portfolio said. “I look forward to partnering with Bill and the entire Congruex team as we enter our next phase of growth, continue to unite our unique solutions onto one platform, and strengthen our national leadership in network design and build services.”