Front Range CC has $8M for students

Front Range Community College has some $8 million to give to students this fall under federal financial support authorized last December.

Students — including international students and those without U.S. citizenship but excluding high schoolers and those with concurrent enrollment — can receive $250 to $1,000 from FRCC, which offers classes online and on campuses in five northern Colorado cities.

FRCC President Andy Dorsey in a prepared statement noted the pandemic’s “significant impact” on students.

Anyone registered for classes will be automatically considered, the college said, with awards beginning this month via its electronic disbursement process. Funds won’t be applied to outstanding balances, FRCC said.

It encouraged students to fill out the federal or state applications for financial aid.

Money for the grants is from an $82 billion fund established by COVID-relief legislation, which added to an earlier $31 billion allocation in the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act in March 2020.

Separately, FRCC is emphasizing that masks will be required “in all indoor public areas” starting Tuesday.

