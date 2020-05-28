Temporary job cuts hit Fort Collins Hilton, Bartaco in Boulder

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — The Colorado Department of Labor released a series of new layoff and furlough notices Thursday. Among them were the Fort Collins Hilton hotel and the Bartaco restaurant in Boulder.

In March, The Hilton began temporarily laying off a total of 113 workers — from general managers to front desk clerks to housekeepers — “due to the unforeseen circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented historical event that has resulted in a national state of emergency,” according to a WARN Act notice filed with the state. That notice was dated May 8 and marked as received by CDLE on Wednesday.

Sponsored Content The 5 things you should be doing to build trust with your business audience through your written communication

$400 billion. Yes, billion with a “b.” That’s how much poor writing costs American businesses every year. From text messages and emails to notes and jargon-filled reports, you and your employees probably spend more than half of your working day writing. Click to read more. Read More

WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

No timeline was provided for when employees would be recalled. The Hilton at 425 W. Prospect Road is currently open, but the restaurant and pool facility remain closed.

Bartaco, a taqueria at 1048 Pearl St., temporarily laid off 53 employees in March, according to a WARN notice dated April 1 and received by the state Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether any or all of these workers have been recalled. Bartaco’s corporate office did not respond to requests for comment. The restaurant is currently open and offering limited patio seating and take-out options.