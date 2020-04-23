UNC president, AD taking pay cuts

GREELEY — University of Northern Colorado president Andy Feinstein, the school’s vice presidents and it’s athletic director will take 10% pay cuts, Feinsteain announced during Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

“While this is the first cost-saving measure I am implementing to respond to the financial hardship our university and community will face, it will not be the last,” Feinstein said in a campus memo Wednesday. “Although no specific decisions regarding additional budget reductions have been made, I have asked my team to keep all options on the table.”

The university estimates that the financial impact of COVID-19 will be $4.5 million in lost revenue this year and as much as $18.5 million next year.

Feinstein said “everything remains on the table in addressing next year’s budget, including furloughs, salary decreases, workforce reductions, and outsourcing,” according to a UNC news release.