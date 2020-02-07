Hog Wild Barbecue snags former Kitchen space in Greeley

GREELEY — Diners in Greeley soon will have a new option for barbecue in the city. Hog Wild Barbecue LLC, a Fort Collins-based barbecue restaurant, is expanding into the city.

Owner Chris Robinson on Jan. 21 filed for a business license with the city of Greeley to occupy space that formerly housed The Kitchen at 905 16th St., across from the University of Northern Colorado campus. Hog Wild specializes in Southern-style pulled-pork sandwiches, barbecue-beef brisket, smoked chicken and ribs.

Robinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hog Wild’s Greeley location will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to the application. The filing states that Hog Wild will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and will provide catering services.

Hog Wild is located at 223 S. Link Lane in Fort Collins.

The 905 16th St. location in Greeley formerly housed The Kitchen, a brunch restaurant that had reopened in February 2018 after a two-year hiatus. The revival didn’t last long, however, providing a space for Hog Wild.