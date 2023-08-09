Pastels on 5th returns to Loveland in September

LOVELAND — Pastels on 5th, Loveland’s sidewalk-art festival, is returning to downtown on Sept. 9 between Cleveland and Lincoln avenues.

“We love showcasing the talents of so many of our local artists and musicians in a fun, creative and cohesive atmosphere,” event director Vicky Paul-Bryant said in a prepared statement. “The addition of the artisan and food vendors really makes it a great day out for the community to enjoy – all while helping a good cause.”

Cash prizes will be awarded to the best sidewalk artists, and food vendors and live musicians will be on hand.