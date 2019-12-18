Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Timnath begins second phase of new park construction

Renderings of Timnath Community Park’s Phase II construction. Courtesy city of Timnath

TIMNATH — Construction crews broke ground on the second phase of building the Timnath Community Park late last month.

The first phase of the park was completed in 2016. The current phase of construction will add another playground, a dog park, additional parking and another restroom building across 12 acres of space. The city expects to spend $1.5 million for site features and underlying infrastructure, and the park is planned to open next summer.

ECI Site Construction Management Inc. is the general contractor of the project.

