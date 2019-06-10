Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Techstars, Western Union to partner on accelerator program

By Lucas High — 

DENVER — Techstars, a worldwide entrepreneur accelerator group with operations in Boulder, is partnering with Western Union to launch a new accelerator program in Denver.

Ten companies will participate in the inaugural, 13-week Western Union Accelerator Powered by Techstars, according to a Techstars news release.

The following startups are in the cohort:

  • Andia —  A mobile and web-based facial recognition platform that validates and authenticates financial transactions.
  • Bridged AI — Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a service providing scalable training data solutions for organizations building out their own AI models.
  • Challenger Fund — Software platform to increase stability and earnings for every consumer by maximizing the interest rate earnings for any checking or savings account at any bank.
  • Chord — Service that offers consumers debt-free capital to help with purchasing a home while providing investors an avenue for investment in the housing market and lenders a new lower risk lending option.
  • Curu — Software application that provides customers automated credit building.
  • Money Cards — Money Cards allows unbanked teens to request, receive and instantly redeem funds from a mobile device.
  • Rebric — Rebric provides a managed infrastructure platform so financial institutions can get machine learning and AI systems in place quickly.
  • Thrive Savings —  Deliver financial empowerment through a mobile application by automatically saving money for consumers.
  • Trillbit — Technology that transforms any speaker and mic into a data transfer device.  

