Techstars, Western Union to partner on accelerator program

DENVER — Techstars, a worldwide entrepreneur accelerator group with operations in Boulder, is partnering with Western Union to launch a new accelerator program in Denver.
Ten companies will participate in the inaugural, 13-week Western Union Accelerator Powered by Techstars, according to a Techstars news release.
The following startups are in the cohort:
- Andia — A mobile and web-based facial recognition platform that validates and authenticates financial transactions.
- Bridged AI — Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a service providing scalable training data solutions for organizations building out their own AI models.
- Challenger Fund — Software platform to increase stability and earnings for every consumer by maximizing the interest rate earnings for any checking or savings account at any bank.
- Chord — Service that offers consumers debt-free capital to help with purchasing a home while providing investors an avenue for investment in the housing market and lenders a new lower risk lending option.
- Curu — Software application that provides customers automated credit building.
- Money Cards — Money Cards allows unbanked teens to request, receive and instantly redeem funds from a mobile device.
- Rebric — Rebric provides a managed infrastructure platform so financial institutions can get machine learning and AI systems in place quickly.
- Thrive Savings — Deliver financial empowerment through a mobile application by automatically saving money for consumers.
- Trillbit — Technology that transforms any speaker and mic into a data transfer device.
