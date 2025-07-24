Hotel Boulderado bar named one of nation’s most historic

BOULDER — Historic Hotels of America, a group organized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, has named the bar at Boulder’s Hotel Boulderado to its annual list of the nation’s top 25 historic bars, taverns and speakeasies.

“When Hotel Boulderado first opened its doors in 1909, Boulder, Colorado, was a dry city. While national Prohibition lasted from 1920 until 1933, Boulder’s own liquor laws stretched from 1907 until 1967,” Historic Hotels wrote in a breakdown of its annual recognitions. “After the restrictions were repealed in the city, Hotel Boulderado was one of the first to get a liquor license in Boulder, and the hotel opened the Catacombs Restaurant and Bar in 1969.”

About a decade ago, “using this local lore as inspiration, the hotel transformed its basement restaurant space into a new bar called License No. 1,” the organization wrote. “This underground speakeasy-style cocktail lounge is a tribute to the elegant Western charm of early-20th century Boulder.”

Hotel Boulderado — Boulder’s first luxury hotel — was taken over this spring by Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, also known as AJ Capital Partners or AJCP, an investment firm that plans to renovate the lodge and bring it under the Graduate by Hilton portfolio.

“A phased renovation is slated to commence later this year. Upon completion, the invigorated Hotel Boulderado will join the Graduate by Hilton collection,” AJCP said in an April statement. “The hotel will remain open for business while repairs and improvements are underway, and the anticipated completion date is Spring 2026. The Hotel Boulderado name will be preserved, along with the property’s signature architectural elements and welcoming sense of place that shape its timeless appeal.”

Graduate is a collegiate-themed Hilton brand with locations in many college towns, including Chapel Hill, North Carolina (University of North Carolina); Palo Alto, California (Stanford University); and Tucson, Arizona (University of Arizona).

