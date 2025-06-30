Construction products exec joins DMC Global board

BROOMFIELD — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), a Broomfield-based firm that provides products and services for the energy, construction, industrial-processing and transportation markets, recently added Jay Doubman to its board of directors.

Doubman is the CEO of ICP Group, a manufacturer of specialty coatings, adhesives and sealants serving the construction industry.

“We are pleased to welcome Jay to DMC’s board of directors,” DMC CEO James O’Leary said in a prepared statement. “Jay’s extensive operational expertise, strategic insight, and proven ability to lead complex, global businesses make him a valuable addition to our board. His experience in building and industrial products aligns well with DMC’s diversified industrial portfolio and growth objectives.”

O’Leary was named DMC’s president and CEO this month, making permanent a role that he’s held on an interim basis since Nov. 29, 2024.

His appointment comes after a period of musical chairs for the CEO position. He took on the interim role after the abrupt retirement of former CEO Michael Kuta. Kuta was appointed CEO in August 2023, months after taking on an interim co-CEO role after the departure of longtime CEO Kevin Longe in January 2023.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2025 BizWest Media LLC.

