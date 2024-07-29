The Group Real Estate promotes McLain to managing broker

Maria McLain. Courtesy The Group Inc. Real Estate

FORT COLLINS — Maria McLain has been promoted to managing broker at The Group Inc. Real Estate’s Mulberry office in Fort Collins.

“Maria brings more than 25 years of experience as a licensed Realtor and has served as a managing broker over five years,” Brandon Wells, The Group’s president, said in a prepared statement. “Maria will offer full-time support for our 65 Realtors in the Fort Collins Mulberry office. We are excited to have her caring and thoughtful leadership as a coach and guide to our Realtors; she is a welcome addition to our leadership team.”

Born and raised in New York City’s borough of the Bronx, McLain attended high school and college in Manhattan, earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Berkeley College, and is fluent in Spanish.

“I am super excited and honored to be named managing broker for the Mulberry location, as it is a powerful office with some of the best Realtors in the industry,” McClain said in a news release issued Monday. “With 27 years and having been licensed in three states, I have a wealth of knowledge and experience in many markets. I plan to use my strengths, experience and resources to support not only my Mulberry partners but also all of my Group family.”

Founded in 1978, The Group is an employee-owned company with two office locations each in Fort Collins and Loveland and one each in Timnath, Windsor, Steamboat Springs and Hayden.