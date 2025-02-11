Hager joins Pinkard Construction

LAKEWOOD — Mike Hager has joined Pinkard Construction Co., a Lakewood-based construction manager, general contractor and design-builder, as senior project manager.

Pinkard frequently is involved in projects in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Last year, the firm worked on tenant improvements and upgrades on Banner Health’s Mountain Vista Medical Center and North Colorado Family Medicine, both in Greeley, and the $8 million rehabilitation of the 72-unit Village on Main senior apartments in Longmont.

Hager brings more than 17 years of experience to Pinkard, with a strong background as a design-builder, team builder, and collaborator. His commercial background includes multi-family, municipal, recreation, office, transit/fleet maintenance and health care.

“Mike Hager has a great reputation within our industry and is a natural leader. His passion for best-value collaboration is a perfect fit with our client-focused approach to team building and delivering exceptional projects,” Blake Chambliss, Pinkard’s vice president and director of construction resources, said in a news release.

Hager specializes in general contractor-led design-build and construction management at risk. Mike’s many project types vary in size from $650,000 to $140 million, according to the release. He will manage some of Pinkard’s higher profile municipal projects.

Hager earned a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering with a structural design emphasis from North Dakota State University in 2011. He has been building in the Denver market for 14 years.

Hager has won awards from Engineering News Record and local kudos for design-build excellence from Associated General Contractors, the release stated.

