Rehab begins on senior apartments in Longmont

The 72-unit Village on Main senior apartments, formerly Village Place Apartments, will undergo a rehabilitation project through September. Courtesy Pinkard Construction

LONGMONT — Lakewood-based Pinkard Construction Co. has begun the $8 million rehabilitation of the 72-unit Village on Main senior apartments.

The project at the building formerly known as Village Place Apartments, between Main and Coffman streets and south of Longs Peak Avenue, will be conducted on a “rolling occupancy” basis to optimize the construction schedule with minimal disruptions to the residents.

The rehabilitation project faces the challenges of vacating and renovating 13 units at a time while coordinating resident relocations, and Pinkard anticipates a five-week renovation window for each 13-unit segment. Other challenges include minimizing water-shutoff durations during new boiler installation and working with the owner/design team to find the most effective solutions for minimizing power outages associated with electrical-system upgrades.

During preconstruction, Pinkard provided tax-credit funding assistance, design-assist solar electrical input, and ultimately incorporated all owner wish list items into the existing budget.

Pinkard also participated in design charrettes with residents and the owner/design team to ensure that resident programming needs were met.

The Longmont Housing Authority is the owner/developer, and Rosemann and Associates is the architect for the rehabilitation project. Pinkard and key subcontractors conducted an exploratory demolition prior to construction to minimize the risk of unforeseen issues.

“We are delighted to be teaming with Longmont Housing Authority to upgrade this beautiful old building and to help improve the lives of its residents,” Tony Burke, Pinkard’s president, said in a prepared statement. “This is our first project with Longmont Housing Authority in many years, and we are excited to renew this important relationship.”

The scope of work on the 68,000-square-foot project includes top-to-bottom unit upgrades, common area and exterior improvements, the replacement of boilers, through-wall air conditioners and electrical meters, plus demolishing an abandoned solar hot water system to allow for a new 165-kilowatt roof-mounted ballasted solar electrical system. Pinkard will also be replacing finishes, plumbing fixtures and lighting and roof membranes, and will upgrade several units to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Pinkard is prioritizing economies of scale to help meet the hard, finance-driven, 10-month construction schedule. Construction completion is projected to be late September.

The quasi-governmental Longmont Housing Authority, which was formed in 1975, provides housing and related services to low- and moderate-income families as well as elderly and disabled households, and to relieve the community of substandard housing.

