Pinkard to begin work to upgrade Banner Health facilities

GREELEY — Pinkard Construction will began tenant improvements on two Banner Health campuses in Northern Colorado this month.

PInkard will begin working on upgrades to Mountain Vista Medical Center and Northern Colorado Family Medicine both in Greeley, in the next couple of weeks through the end of November. Both projects will be occupied and constructed concurrently, with a total budget of $626,876, according to a news release.

Work on the Mountain Vista building will span the urology department, the rehabilitation department, the gastrointestinal wing, and the orthopedic department, and it will feature new finishes and details in reception areas, as well as cosmetic upgrades including paint, flooring, and casework repairs. Work on NCFM will include a new reception desk area, upgrades to nurse station countertops and offices, and new paint throughout.

“At the heart of it, we’re upgrading their current workspaces to make their office staff and clientele more comfortable,” says Pinkard Assistant Project Manager Krystyl Alexander. “The changes might seem small, but they make a big difference for people who are working or being treated in the building.”

The work will be completed while the facilities remain open.

“We really had to get creative with an in-depth phasing plan to be sure that we are only working in a given area when the department allows us to,” Pinkard Assistant Project Manager Krystyl Alexander said in the release. “It’s kind of a logistical maze, where we’re going in when there aren’t patients in those spaces and sprucing them up overnight before people come back in. It’s been a fun challenge scheduling-wise to get that right.”