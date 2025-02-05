Boulderthon sprints on with new operations partners

BOULDER — When Boulderthon returns in September, the race will have two new partners leading operations and production: L27 Consulting owner Brian Lyons and Blistering Pace Race Management president Michelle La Sala.

La Sala’s race management experience includes the San Francisco Half Marathon, the Big Sur International Marathon and the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon and Half Marathon, while Lyons’ “experience spans business development roles in both the endurance event industry and the fitness technology sector,” according to a Boulderthon news release.

Boulderthon event director Alexa Squillaro will oversee the new operations partners and lead marketing, sales and sponsorship efforts.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“Last year, we hit a major milestone – Boulderthon became one of the top 100 largest running events in the country with nearly 10,000 participants,” Squillaro said in the release. “To unlock our next phase of continued high growth, the Boulderthon team and I knew it was time to bring in an expert team with proven ability to lead events of great size and scope.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn