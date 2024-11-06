Eldora ski area to open Thursday, 8 days early

The mountain offers space for tricks. Courtesy Eldora

NEDERLAND — The Eldora Mountain Ski Resort in Boulder County will be up and running on Thursday, resort officials said, eight days ahead of its previously scheduled Nov. 15 opening.

Located west of Nederland, Eldora was founded in 1962 and has nearly 700 acres of skiable terrain.

The announcement, made in a news release Tuesday afternoon, came even before the heavy snowfall that blanketed the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. It attributed the early opening to cold temperatures ideal for snowmaking operations as well as “recent natural snowfall and the relentless efforts of mountain operations staff.”

Eldora’s president and general manager Brent Tregaskis, in a post on Instagram, wrote that “our amazing employees left it all on the field — or slopes, I should say. Thanks to our hardworking staff, we can open Eldora for alpine skiing and snowboarding more than a week ahead of schedule. They, and our beloved guests, have made Eldora the go-to gathering spot for local skiers and riders for more than 60 years. We’re the perfect half-day mountain, where you can grab a couple hours on snow and then get on with your day.”

Beginning Thursday, the Alpenglow chair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, weather and conditions permitting. Around 1,000 vertical feet of terrain will be open, including the Hornblower, Windmill and International trails as well as a small terrain park near West Wing Lodge.

No beginner terrain, lessons, uphill access or Nordic/snowshoe trails will be open.

The news release cautioned visitors to “expect limited terrain and thin, early-season conditions. No tree-skiing/riding areas will be open. Guests should not venture off groomed runs and should be prepared to ski and ride safely and responsibly all season long, bearing in mind the Responsibility Code and Colorado Ski Safety Act every time they hit the slopes.”

Fresh doughnuts and other goodies will be available while supplies last for the first guests in the lift maze.

Eldora Pass holders who reloaded their Eldora Cards from last season can go straight to the lift, the release said. Otherwise, they can pick up their passes at the automated pick-up box at Indian Peaks Lodge, using the QR code in their confirmation email. Ikon Pass holders can go straight to the lift; if they haven’t received their passes in the mail, Eldora can print it for them at the Subie Shack just west of Indian Peaks Lodge.

All ticket and pass purchases must be made online at store.eldora.com.

In August, Powdr Corp., Eldora Mountain’s Utah-based parent company, announced that it plans to sell the Boulder County ski resort but anticipated no major change in its operation.

