McDonald’s to spotlight Evans Junction redevelopment

EVANS — It was once a thriving grocery store and marketplace. Then it was an eyesore.

Now, the empty lot at U.S. Highway 85 and the southwest corner of 31st Avenue is going to get some shine with the addition of the golden arches.

McDonald’s and the Evans Redevelopment Agency have worked out a deal for the major fast-food chain to locate on the corner lot of the Evans Junction property, in what some council members hope will be a catalyst for more development to fill the vacant cement slabs. The city this past summer cleared the remaining cement on the property.

“It’s finally coming to fruition and a lot of people are going to be really excited about this,” said Mayor Mark Clark during the ERA meeting before the special council meeting Monday night.

Councilman Fred Neal said he was happy something was finally happening on the lot, even if not everyone would like to see this specific use.

“I have mixed emotions about this,” Neal said. “It’s been so long coming. … I’m glad we’re finally moving forward with something. It’s not exactly what some constituents wanted, but it’s a start. I’m very pleased to move forward with it.”

Councilmember Ally Johnson agreed: “It is great to see a fast-food place in the area, especially since there’s hardly any. I do agree this is the catalyst, that’s the hope.”

The city will sell the 1-acre lot to McDonald’s for $1.3 million, but it will have to put in $3.1 million worth of infrastructure improvements to the entire development. City documents state that funding for the infrastructure improvements will be available through a combination of budget allocations for beautification along U.S. 85 of $1.8 million and allocation of an additional $1.8 million in the 2025 budget for necessary infrastructure improvements and roadway construction.

The full cost of the improvements is expected to be recovered as the city sells the remaining three lots in the development site.

According to the contract with McDonald’s, the infrastructure improvements are to be completed by May 10 to accommodate a June start for construction. McDonald’s hopes to have its store open by the end of 2025.

