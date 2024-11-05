CU Boulder grad Hood remains ahead in race for CU Regent at-large seat

Elliott Hood, a Democrat and University of Colorado graduate, maintained a lead as of 8:57 p.m. Tuesday in the race to serve as the new at-large CU Regent, while Republicans led in Congressional Districts 3 and 5.

Hood, a lawyer and former elementary school teacher, was leading with 50.93% of the vote over Republican candidate Eric Renard with 46.53% of the more than 2.1 million votes tallied.

“As your next CU Regent, I will marshal this experience to make CU affordable and accessible, improve graduation and retention rates, push CU to be more sustainable, stand up for collective bargaining rights for our workers, and promote diversity, inclusion, and civil discourse on campus,” Hood said on his website.

Republican Ray Scott (55.8% of the vote) was leading Democrat Robert Logan in District 3, and Republican Ken Montera (58.58%) was up on Democrat Axel Brown in District 5. Both of those seats are currently held by Republicans.

If these results hold, Democrats would control the CU Regency five to four.

This story will be updated as new vote counts are released by election officials.

