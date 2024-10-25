SWEEP announces 2024 Leadership in Energy Efficiency awards

BOULDER — The Southwest Energy Efficiency Project announced its Leadership in Energy Efficiency awards to various leaders of sustainability. In addition to awardees from Arizona, the group awarded Rep. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, the outgoing president of the Colorado Senate, and the former research director of the National Renewable Energy Lab.

The announcement was made at SWEEP’s annual Utility Workshop, held this year in Tempe, Arizona.

Fenberg was awarded the Leadership in Energy Efficiency Award for championing climate, clean energy and clean transportation initiatives during his eight years in the Legislature. His leadership included guiding several key measures through the Senate and sponsoring legislation on climate targets, transit funding, electricity generation, gas utility planning, decarbonization tax credits, climate resilience, and beneficial electrification, according to a news release.

The organization also awarded Tony Schaffhauser, former research director at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

SWEEP honored him for dedicating his professional career to advancing energy efficiency and clean energy, the release stated. He also served as a SWEEP Board member since the organization’s founding in 2001, with many years as chair.

The Southwest Energy Efficiency Project is a public interest organization promoting greater energy efficiency, clean transportation, and beneficial electrification in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

