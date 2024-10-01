Nest Schools child care program coming to Longmont

LONGMONT — The Nest Schools will continue its expansion in Colorado with its seventh location set to open in Longmont early next year.

The Nest purchased the former Bright Horizons at 901 Deerwood Drive, a 10,832-square-foot building. The new ownership will invest $1.25 million to renovate the building, which will also include outside play space. The school will cater to 180 children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.

The Nest Schools operates 52 schools in nine states for infants through school-age children. It was founded in 2021 and is led by Jane Porterfield and Gerry Pastor, who previously provided child care and preschool programs in Connecticut. This new Longmont venture will employ 35 people when the building is complete, according to a press release.

The Nest offers a proprietary play-inspired curriculum, which will include three enrichment programs: Paints and Pianos, Fit Buddies and The Art of Living, the release stated.

“Everything we do, every decision we make, is intended to create an innovative model of high-quality early childhood education for the children and families we serve,” Jane Porterfield, founder and president of The Nest Schools, said in the release. “We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Longmont community, shaping the future of its children.”

Summit Commercial brokers Kyle Conarro and Rachel Austefjord facilitated the sale and lease of the property.