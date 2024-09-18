Amperage Infrastructure secures investment to expand broadband access

LOVELAND — Broadband internet investor Amperage Infrastructure Corp. has partnered with the investment firm S2G Ventures to expand internet offerings throughout the country.

Amperage, founded in 2022, plans to accelerate its growth by partnering with leading internet service providers across the United States and supporting them with Amperage’s fully integrated investment, project management, and community-building capabilities, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to partner with S2G as we advance our mission to expand broadband access in rural communities,” Jack Lawrence, co-founder of Amperage, said in the release. “The broadband industry in these areas remains largely untapped, which we believe presents significant opportunities for growth. S2G’s experience and collaborative spirit will be crucial in unlocking this potential, helping us to extend our reach and enhance connectivity where it is needed most.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Loveland-based Amperage also recently announced its acquisition of Ascension Infrastructure Group, an infrastructure development and program management group based in Seattle and Denver.