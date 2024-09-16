Town of Kersey is awarded Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant

KERSEY – The Town of Kersey recently received $150,000 in grants to make its roads safer with the goal of reducing roadway fatalities.

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Transportation granted the town $120,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure law for the Safe Streets and Roads or All program. The Colorado Department of Local affairs gave the town $30,000 as a match to help create an action plan to identify dangerous roadway conditions throughout Kersey, and come up with a plan to prioritize projects to address the safety concerns.

“This funding provides a major boost to our ongoing efforts to protect lives and reduce serious injuries on our roads,” said Kersey Mayor Gary Lagrimanta in a news release. “The safety of our residents and visitors remains our highest priority, and this grant will enable us to put essential safety measures in place, making our streets safer for all. I sincerely thank the U.S. Department of Transportation, DOLA and Town Staff for all their hard work to make this happen.”

Also called ‘SS4A,’ the provides grants directly to communities to implement, plan and demonstrate projects to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the roads. Since 2022, the program has funded projects in more than 1,400 communities nationwide.

Many of this year’s awards were granted to rural communities to address “critical safety hot spots on some of the country’s most dangerous roads,” the release stated.

Kersey will use SS4A funding to create the Town’s first Safety Action Plan, the release stated. Town officials will gather roadway data, identify what actions to prioritize, and what actions will be most effective from a safety, innovation, and low-cost approach, the release stated. The plan will include roads in town limits as well as those in the town’s growth area.