Greeley transportation, food-tax measures passing in mid-evening returns

GREELEY — The ballot measures to help fund the city’s transportation infrastructure in early returns were both seeing strong approval from voters.

Electors were voting on renewing the city’s food tax, which they’ve approved of every five years since 1990, and they look to be overwhelming approving the cities’ measure to raise $65 million to finance and refinance transportation projects

The food tax, without a sunset provision in this election, was passing with 17,222 votes for (64.5%) to 9,473 (35.4%) against, with 26,695 votes cast.

The additional $65 million tax for transportation infrastructure was winning with 17,897 (67.7%) to 8,524 (32.2%), with early voting as of 9 p.m. and 26,421 votes counted so far.

The tax, which will have a repayment cost of $110 million and to be covered by the food tax, will cover projects such as creating new interchanges at 35th and 47th Avenues at U.S. Highway 34 Bypass, upgrading other major transportation corridors, and expanding Greeley’s bus system to Centerra, Denver and Denver International Airport.

Greeley mayor John Gates said he was a little surprised voters were giving such an early vote of confidence.

“The reason we had to pull the sunset provision off the food tax is that it will be the financing mechanism for the $65 million, and what it tells me is that those who marketed this did a nice job of explaining why the sunset was removed,” Gates said. “They have funded the food tax for over 30 years, and they’re telling us that we’ve been good stewards of their money. If you look at roads, parks and infrastructure. I’ve felt strongly they’re appreciative of the job we’re doing in the community, and I cannot ask for anything more than that.”

The city reports that the extra $65 million also will help connect neighborhoods through a new safe sidewalk and underpass beneath U.S. Highway 34. It will upgrade major transportation corridors for improved safety, accessibility and travel ease.

Residents will have access to all of these new services with no new taxes; instead, the city is asked to extend the existing food tax at no additional cost to taxpayers to repay a low-interest, long-term financing mechanism that is subsidized by the federal government.

This story will be updated as new vote counts are released by election officials.

