Larimer sales and use tax hike too close to call

FORT COLLINS — The fate of a 15-year, 0.15% sales and use tax increase for transportation projects across Larimer County was still in question Tuesday night, with less than 1,000 votes separating the sides.

At 9 p.m., the county recorded 80,314 votes in favor of Ballot Issue 1A and 79,434 votes in opposition.

If the measure were to pass, the tax — equivalent to 15 cents on a $100 purchase and exempting groceries — would provide dedicated funding for infrastructure projects, including roadway and bridge safety enhancements, pedestrian crossing improvements, updated signaling, bicycle accommodations and increased access to transit.

Due to state statutes, according to County Engineer Mark Peterson, Larimer County would be mandated to send 40% of that $15 to the cities and towns in the county, leaving $9 of the total property-tax payment available for county transportation purposes.

Larimer County’s current sales tax is 0.8%, or 80 cents on a $100 purchase. Peterson said 25% of that revenue is used for the Open Lands Fund, 15% goes to the fairgrounds and events center at The Ranch complex, 25% funds behavioral-health services and 15% goes to jail expansion. No sales tax dollars in Larimer County go toward maintaining or improving county roads.

If voters approve the measure, the tax would be levied beginning on Jan. 1 and would expire on Dec. 31, 2039.

This story will be updated as new vote counts are released by election officials.

