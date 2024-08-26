Region’s executives see stable Q3 employment

Executives in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado expect stable employment in the third quarter, with about a quarter expecting increases in employment.

That’s according to the third-quarter CEO Roundtable Executive Survey, conducted by BizWest. The quarterly survey focuses on C-level executives in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. BizWest conducts CEO Roundtables in both areas, with executives gathering to discuss trends, opportunities and challenges within their industries.

About 63% of respondents expect no change in employment in the third quarter, with 18.8% expecting a moderate increase in hiring, 4.7% expecting a strong increase and 14% expecting a moderate decrease.

Capital expenditures are expected to remain flat for a majority of respondents, with 55.8% anticipating no change, 18.6% expecting a moderate decrease, 18.6% expecting a moderate decrease, 4.7% a strong decrease, and 2.3% anticipating a strong increase.

Among other considerations for regional executives:

Artificial intelligence: More than half of respondents — 53.6% — have begun to use some form of AI in their companies, with 2.3% integrating the technology through their business, 4.7% integrating AI in at least one business line, 23.3% employing AI on a limited basis and 23.3% experimenting with the technology. An additional 34.9% of respondents said they are evaluating how AI might apply to their company. Only 11.6% of respondents said the technology will have no effect on their business.

Minimum wage: New minimum-wage requirements at the state, county or local levels are having no effect on 65.1% of respondents, with 27.9% describing it as having a somewhat negative effect, 4.7% very negative impact, and 2.3% somewhat positive impact.

Housing availability: 79% of respondents said that housing availability was having a negative impact on their employees, with 67.4% describing it as somewhat negative and 11.6% viewing it as very negative. Respondents who viewed housing as having no effect on their employees totaled 20.9%.

Construction of new facilities: About 23% of respondents said their companies might require construction of new facilities in 2024, with 4.7% having definite plans, 9.3% somewhat likely, 9.3% considering one or more projects and 76.7% not at all likely.

Office-space requirements: More than half of respondents — 58.1% — anticipate no change in office-space requirements in 2024, with 2.3% expecting a strong increase, 9.3% a moderate decrease, 2.3% a strong decrease and 16.3% responding “Not applicable.”

Transportation infrastructure: More than half of respondents rated the region’s transportation infrastructure as “Needs work” — 51.2% — or “Very poor” — 2.3%. Another 37.2% rated it as meeting their companies’ needs, with 9.3% rating it as irrelevant to their companies’ operations.

Factors affecting business strategy in 2024 include inflation, 67.4%; interest rates, 79.1%; labor supply, 34.9%; politics/growth limitations, 55.8%; the U.S. presidential election, 48.8%; supply chain, 32.6%; geopolitics, 18.6%; cybersecurity issues, 11.6%; and other issues, 11.6%.

Respondents hailed from a variety of industries, including agribusiness, banking and finance, brewing, business services, construction, government, health care, life sciences, manufacturing, natural products, nonprofits, outdoor industry, real estate, renewable energy, and technology.

