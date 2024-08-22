Boulder company wins $250K in NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge

BOULDER — Ascent Technology LLC was recently named a runner up at NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge, taking home a $250,000 prize for its SATED cooking appliance.

SATED, which stands for “Safe Appliance, Tidy, Efficient and Delicious,” allows food to be cooked in environments with various levels of gravity.

The product also received the challenge’s Tyler Florence Award for Culinary Innovation. Celebrity chef Florence was impressed by the SATED “due to its innovative approach to the challenge,” according to a NASA news release.

“The Deep Space Food Challenge could serve as the framework for providing astronauts with healthy and delicious food using sustainable mechanisms,” said Angela Herblet, challenge manager for the Deep Space Food Challenge at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. “The challenge has brought together innovative and driven individuals from around the world who are passionate about creating new solutions that support our agency’s future Moon to Mars missions.”