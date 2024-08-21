WeldWalls Mural Festival announces artist lineup, festival schedule

GREELEY — Greeley’s first outdoor mural festival, WeldWalls, will take place Sept. 17 – 21. The festival has released its programming schedule, as well as its full roster of artist teams. Programming will take place at WeldWerks Brewing Co. and other locations throughout Downtown Greeley; events are all free and open to the public.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Festival Kickoff at WeldWerks Brewing Co., 508 Eighth Ave., Greeley. Public mural worksite viewing from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: 7 p.m., Moxi Theater, 802 Ninth St. Greeley. Artist Q&A. Artist panel with all muralists hosted by festival producers Armando Silva and Briana Harris. Reception to follow.

Thursday, Sept. 19: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Atlas Theater, 709 16th St. Greeley Creative District Partner Event — Cacophony of Creatives. “Finding Your Creative Community.” Free workshop and creative networking event.

Friday, Sept. 20: 5-8 p.m., Art Night Out, WeldWerks and downtown Greeley. Community mural painting at WeldWerks, designed and facilitated by Armando Silva and

Friends. Open art studios in downtown Greeley.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Noon to 5 p.m., WeldWerks Brewing. Mural Unveiling and Community Celebration.

Community mural painting.

Kids art activities.

Downtown Greeley mural walking tours.

Festival and artist merchandise booths.

Official unveiling ceremony at 4 p.m.

Festival organizers encourage public viewing of the murals in progress and artists at work daily from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Sept. 17 – 21. “It’s a unique viewing experience because you can pop in multiple times throughout the week and see artwork in different stages of completion,” said festival director Briana Harris in a news release. “It’s like a living outdoor gallery.”

Seven new outdoor murals will highlight the event and will be created at WeldWerks. The artist lineup includes:

Lindee Zimmer, a Tuscon-based artist, organizer and teacher

The Worst Crew, Denver-based artists Jaime Molina and Pedro Barrio

Betony Coons + Family, a Greeley-based multi-media artist

Allie Ogg, a Fort Collins-based illustrator and muralist

Yazz Atmore, a Denver-based community organizer, creative, and educator

Al Frente Youth Collective, a Greeley-based youth activism organization

Alonzo Harrison, a Greeley-based painter, illustrator, and muralist

More details and info about the schedule and a full artist lineup can be found online at weldwalls.com.