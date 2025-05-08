Aims to break ground on student health, wellness center

GREELEY — Aims Community College will break ground May 20 on a 30,000-square-foot student health and wellness center, which is scheduled to open in August 2026.

The college’s Board of Trustees approved the $18.4 million facility in March 2024 to provide expanded student access to health care. Denver-based SmithGroup architects designed the building, and the Windsor office of Fransen Pittman is the general contractor.

Aims developed a partnership with Sunrise Community Health to operate the facility. At the new health center, Sunrise Community Health will provide various medical and basic dental services to support students and their immediate family members. Aims will also offer mental-health counseling and case-management services for students at the new facility.

According to an Aims news release, “this building intentionally co-locates medical and counseling services to strengthen the continuum between physical and mental health care.”

The holistic vision for the center “is to create a space for mind, body and soul — not just a place you go when you’re sick,” Larry Pakowski, Aims’ vice president for student affairs, said in a prepared statement. “The goal is to create a beautiful healing environment, with features like a meditation garden, where students can refocus between classes.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. May 20 at Aims’ Greeley campus, 5401 W 20th St. The site of the ceremony will be east of the Cornerstone Building.

Speakers will include Pakowski, as well as Leah L. Bornstein, CEO and president of Aims Community College; Marilyn Schock, who chairs Aims’ Board of Trustees; Mitzi Moran, outgoing CEO at Sunrise Community Health; and Mike Millsapps, the college’s facilities and operations executive director.

Aims is pursuing the project as a strategic investment in student well-being. According to a news release from the college, health challenges, financial stress and insecurity about basic needs are among the top reasons students struggle academically or leave college. By offering primary care, dental services, mental-health counseling, case management, and emergency support in one location, Aims is removing difficulties often encountered by students on their journeys to achieve their academic and career goals. Having medical and mental-health services on campus ensures students can address their health needs between classes without transportation or time obstacles.

“We’re working to remove the barriers that can get in the way of student success — things like hunger, housing insecurity and health care,” Pakowski said. “Providing health care on campus makes it very convenient, but more importantly, it ensures students can stay focused on their education instead of worrying about how they’re going to get the care they need.”

The health center also responds to growing student demand. In a 2024 town hall conducted by Aims’ student government, 83% of attendees said they would use a free or low-cost on-campus health center. Additional survey data revealed that 31% of students are Medicaid or government assistance recipients, 12% do not have any health insurance and 5% are unsure of their insurance status.

