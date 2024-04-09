Orthopaedic and Spine Center opens facility in Greeley

GREELEY — Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies officially opened its new Greeley facility to patients on Monday — one month ahead of the planned opening date — after holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 2.

Situated on 12.15 acres at the northeast corner of 20th Street and 59th Avenue in the Fox Run development, the 46,934-square-foot facility will allow OCR to deliver enhanced clinical and physical-therapy services. The clinic has 35 exam rooms, six casting rooms, six physical-therapy treatment rooms, five hand-procedure rooms, three X-ray rooms and one room designated for laboratory and electrocardiogram services.

The ceremony brought together local community leaders from Weld County, OCR staff and physicians and UCHealth representatives. Centennial-based Saunders Construction broke ground on the project in December 2022.

“We couldn’t be more excited to move into our new permanent home in Greeley,” Dr. Rocci Trumper said in a prepared statement. “This move allows us to better serve our patients in Weld County and extend our reach across the entire community.”

The new clinic will provide the same OCR sub-specialty orthopedic services, featuring physical and occupational therapy, outpatient procedure facilities, Wide Awake Local Anesthesia for treating hand and wrist injuries, and same-day specialty physician appointments.

Founded in 1969, OCR specializes in orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, concussion and podiatry care. It has more than 45 specialists and 600 employees across six medical campuses in Fort Collins, Greeley, Lafayette, Longmont, Loveland and Westminster. Its services include medical clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, recovery centers, imaging, physical and occupational therapy, durable medical equipment, casting and splinting services, sports-medicine outreach and orthopedic worker’s compensation services.