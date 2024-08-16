Panel OKs plan to improve Greeley-Weld Airport

Weld County Board of Commissioners members, from left: Scott James, Perry Buck, Mike Freeman, Lori Saine and Kevin Ross. Courtesy Weld County

GREELEY — In a quest to lure commercial flights, the Weld County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a partnership with the City of Greeley to improve the Greeley-Weld County Airport by strengthening the runway and adding hangar space.

According to the Greeley Tribune, Greeley Public Works director Paul Trombino told commissioners on Wednesday that, with their approval, the first step would be to build connecting roads between the runways to open up more space for new hangars as well as industrial centers and manufacturing spaces. He said that work could be completed by February.