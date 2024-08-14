Sun to set on Under the Sun in Boulder this weekend

BOULDER — Under the Sun Pub & Pizza, a Boulder bar and pizzeria operated by the Mountain Sun restaurant, will serve its last pie and pint on Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Under the Sun. This decision was not made lightly, and after much reflection and consideration, we have come to the difficult conclusion that continuing our operations is no longer sustainable,” restaurant management posted on Under the Sun’s Facebook page. “We share in the sadness that this news may bring to the Boulder Community.

The restaurant, tucked away underneath sister restaurant Southern Sun Pub & Brewery at 627 S. Broadway, has been open since 2013.

“Please know that despite our best efforts to adapt to the challenges we faced, we believe that closing our doors is the most responsible course of action at this time,” Under the Sun’s Facebook post said. “We believe that this decision will ultimately strengthen the Mountain Sun Pubs, allowing us to focus our resources and energy on enhancing the experiences at our other locations.”

In addition to Under the Sun and Southern Sun, Mountain Sun operates the Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery on Pearl Street in Boulder, Longs Peak Pub & Taphouse in Longmont and Vine Street Pub in Denver. The latter just reopened last month after a four-year closure following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the Sun’s management team said on Facebook that they “have found positions for all our staff at our other locations” and that the South Broadway space will remain available for private parties.