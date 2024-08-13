Banking & Finance  August 13, 2024

First Western Trust Bank sets up loan-production offices in Loveland, Cheyenne

DENVER — First Western Trust Bank has established new loan-production offices in Loveland and Cheyenne, according to the Colorado Division of Banking.

Such facilities are often precursors to the establishment of new bank branches.

The Loveland loan-production office, located at 5250 Hahns Peak Drive, was approved by the Colorado Banking Board in late June and established in late July, the state’s monthly banking bulletin shows, while the Cheyenne location at 1611 E. 19th St. was approved in mid-June and opened in mid-July.

First Western has locations in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona and California. In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, the institution operates branches in Boulder, Broomfield and Fort Collins.

