August 9, 2024

Commuting Solutions to host Sustainable Transportation Summit in Longmont

LONGMONT — Louisville-based Commuting Solutions will host its eighth annual Sustainable Transportation Summit on Aug. 27 at the  Longmont Museum and Cultural Center.

“The Summit will convene local, state, and national thought leaders and stakeholders to provide a detailed overview of the background, progress, and next steps in advancing passenger rail for our region and beyond,” Commuting Solutions said in a news release “An expert panel will focus on Colorado’s (Front Range Passenger Rail) development from the state, service/technical, and local government perspective.”

Speakers are expected to include Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shoshana Lew.

Commuting Solutions focuses on delivering transportation options that connect commuters to their workplaces, businesses to their employees and residents to their communities through advocacy for infrastructure and transportation improvements, partnerships and education.

