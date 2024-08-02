Enveda hires Trevejo as chief medical officer

Jose Trevejo. Courtesy Enveda.

BOULDER — Enveda Biosciences, a biotechnology company using artificial intelligence to translate nature into new medicines, has appointed Dr. José Trevejo as chief medical officer and head of clinical pipeline strategy.

Trevejo most recently helped Tarsus Pharmaceuticals win Food and Drug Administration approval and launch of a novel ophthalmic treatment. He brings more than 15 years of leadership and drug-development expertise to Enveda, spanning the clinical development process from proof of concept through approval and early commercialization. He has worked across numerous therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal work, dermatology, ophthalmology, infectious disease, cardiac and metabolic disease as well as immunology.

Viswa Colluru, founder and CEO of Enveda, said in a prepared statement that Trevejo’s “entrepreneurial spirit is further complemented by the operational excellence that he learned from his time at Vertex, Genentech and other successful biopharma companies. His deep background in shepherding novel therapies successfully through clinical trials will be essential to Enveda’s success as we prepare our first two drug candidates for transition into human clinical trials, with many more close behind.”

Trevejo added that “it is a huge honor to be joining Enveda at this transformative phase of the company. Enveda’s approach to identifying new molecules from nature using AI and then adapting them into novel medicines is compelling. However, Enveda’s platform offers more than just a technological breakthrough in identifying novel chemical entities, as the drug candidates in Enveda’s pipeline have the potential to address high-impact diseases for patients across a range of therapeutic areas.

“I believe Enveda’s approach will potentially offer new hope to these patients.” he said, “and I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to such an innovative company and culture that represents the cutting edge of drug discovery and development.”

Before coming to Enveda, Trevejo was chief medical officer of Tarsus Pharma, and also served as chief development officer for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and CEO of the non-viral gene therapy company SmartPharm, which was acquired in 2020. He also worked at Ironwood, Genentech and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Founded in 2019, Enveda has raised a total of about $230 million from investors. Enveda Biosciences is a trade name for Enveda Therapeutics Inc.