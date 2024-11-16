Enliven Therapeutics has cash runway into late 2026

BOULDER — Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, finished the third quarter with $292 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which, the company said, “is expected to provide cash runway into late 2026.”

The company, which focuses on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors, posted a net loss of $23.2 million in the most-recent period compared with a loss of $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The change was based on higher research and development costs and more general expenses.

Enliven began dosing patients in clinical trials for two of its drug candidates during the second quarter of 2024. Those trials continued into the third quarter.

“We are thrilled by the progress that we made in the third quarter of 2024. We reported updated clinical data for (drug candidate) ELVN-001, which continues to compare favorably to precedent Phase 1 trials of approved (kinase inhibitors) BCR::ABL1 TKIs despite a more heavily pre-treated patient population. Since our data release, we have seen strong enrollment and momentum for the program,” Enliven CEO Sam Kintz said in a prepared statement.

Eleven’s stock finished trading Friday at $24.41, down nearly 17% over the last five days.

