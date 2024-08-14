Enliven Therapeutics begins patient dosing in oncology drug trial

BOULDER — Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, began dosing patients in clinical trials for two of its drug candidates during the second quarter of 2024.

“The second quarter of 2024 marked another period of significant progress for both of our parallel lead programs, (oncology drug candidates) ELVN-001 and ELVN-002,” Enliven CEO and co-founder Sam Kintz said in a prepared statement “We began dosing patients in the Phase 1b arm for ELVN-001 and in two combination trials for ELVN-002. Additionally, an abstract updating the data from the ongoing Phase 1a trial for ELVN-001 has been accepted for presentation at the upcoming ESH-iCMLf Conference in September.”

Enliven focuses on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors.

The pre-revenue company posted a net loss of $20 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with a net loss of $16.7 million during the same period last year. The difference was mainly due to increased research and development expenses.

Enliven reported that it has “cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $312.4 million, which is expected to provide cash runway into late 2026.”