Foresight Diagnostics completes nearly $74M Series B funding round

BOULDER — Foresight Diagnostics Inc., a Boulder-based cancer diagnostics company that specialized in the development of ultra-sensitive minimal residual disease, or MRD, detection, raised its Series B financing haul to $73.75 million.

That total includes $33 million in new capital raised from existing investors Foresite Capital, Civilization Ventures, Bluebird Ventures, Pear Ventures, Agent Capital, Stanford University, and University of Colorado Healthcare Innovation Fund, the company said in a news release.

“In completing Foresight’s Series B financing and extension round during this exciting and transformative period, we are delighted to have earned the unwavering confidence of our Series A and B investors,” Foresight CEO Jake Chabon said in the release. “We used the initial tranche of Series B funding to solidify our business infrastructure: investing in automation, building out our new laboratory in Boulder, and bolstering our team and technologies with the capabilities we need to secure future partnerships. We now have the necessary capital to continue advancing our Foresight Clarity MRD testing platform in both lymphomas and solid tumors as we progress towards our goal of improving the lives of cancer patients worldwide.”

To date, Foresight has raised $86 million in venture financing.