Elevations Foundation rebrands as Local Change Foundation
BOULDER — Elevations Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Elevations Credit Union, has changed its name to the Local Change Foundation.
“We wanted to show our community we’re committed to strengthening causes near home,” Local Change director Jennifer Hinderliter said in a prepared statement. “We’ll keep bringing people and resources together to respond to local needs.”
Since its formation in 2010, the foundation has provided more than $4 million to community-resource organizations.
