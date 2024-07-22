Ion Clean Energy hires 2 execs on the heels of major fundraise

BOULDER — Ion Clean Energy Inc., a carbon-capture technology company for the energy industry that recently received a $45 million investment from Chevron New Energies, has a chief financial officer and a chief operating officer.

Steve Hirsh, formerly of Proman AG, is Ion’s new chief financial officer and president, while Ben Gurtler, formerly of Koch Engineered Solutions, is the chief operating officer.

Additionally, Jeannie Donovan has been hired as Ion’s new vice president of human resources.

“Steve, Ben, Jeannie, and the teams they’ll build are vital additions to our already strong core,” Ion CEO Tim Vail said in a prepared statement. “These new people and exciting new space in Boulder combined with the tailwinds from our recent financing bring enthusiasm and commercial and investor interest at an all-time high. We are well positioned for continued growth in the years ahead.”

Ion is developing post-combustion point-source capture technology to reduce the climate impacts of the energy industry.

The company hired Timothy Vail as CEO in April. Vail previously held that position with Arbor Renewable Gas LLC.