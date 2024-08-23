Scout Clean Energy brings aboard new chief development officer

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC, a Boulder-based developer of renewable energy projects, recently hired Kris Cheney as chief development officer.

“We’re thrilled to have a leader like Kris help build and lead Scout’s development efforts,” Scout CEO Michael Rucker said in a prepared statement. “Not only does Kris bring depth and expertise in building renewable energy projects, but his proven track record of success while experiencing rapid growth and scale aligns perfectly with Scout’s current growth path.”

Cheney was most recently an executive vice president at EDP Renewables North America LLC, which builds and operates wind farms.

“I’m thrilled to join Scout in what is a truly exciting period of the company’s evolution,” Cheney said in a statement. “The people, the culture, and the growth potential are all outstanding and I’m looking forward to maturing our impressive pipeline of renewable projects.”