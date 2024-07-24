Prometheus Materials raises $6M in debt financing

BOULDER — Prometheus Materials Inc., a zero-carbon building materials company, recently raised $6.25 million in debt financing.

According to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in mid-July, the Boulder company raised the capital from six investors starting on July 9. Prometheus, representatives of which did not respond to requests for comment, was offering a total of $7 million in securities.

The debt financing comes two years after Prometheus closed on an $8-million Series A financing round led by Sofinnova Partners.

SPONSORED CONTENT 22nd Annual Vintage Affair: A Community Gathering to Support Pathways The 22nd Annual A Vintage Affair event, presented by Wilbur’s Total Beverage, benefits Pathways’ mission of providing expert medical and comfort care for individuals navigating the last months of life.

The company said in June 2022 that the Series A capital would be used to begin commercial production of zero-carbon building products such as precast biocomposite and ready-made biocomposite.