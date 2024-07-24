 July 24, 2024

Prometheus Materials raises $6M in debt financing

By

BOULDER — Prometheus Materials Inc., a zero-carbon building materials company, recently raised $6.25 million in debt financing.

According to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in mid-July, the Boulder company raised the capital from six investors starting on July 9. Prometheus, representatives of which did not respond to requests for comment, was offering a total of $7 million in securities. 

The debt financing comes two years after Prometheus closed on an $8-million Series A financing round led by Sofinnova Partners.

The company said in June 2022 that the Series A capital would be used to begin commercial production of zero-carbon building products such as precast biocomposite and ready-made biocomposite.

Related Posts

Categories: Boulder Renewable Energy Today's News Prometheus Materials Inc.
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts