Ion Clean Energy adds Navigator Energy Services CEO to board Vining is CEO of energy-infrastructure firm Navigator Energy Services LLC.

BOULDER — Ion Clean Energy Inc., a carbon-capture technology company for the energy industry, has added Matt Vining to its board of directors.

“We’re thrilled that Matt will be joining our Board of Directors,” Ion CEO Tim Vail said in a prepared statement. “His experience, relationships and perspective will be tremendously beneficial to Ion’s growth ambitions. And on top of his business acumen and expertise, he’s a great person and a fantastic chemistry fit. I look forward to working with him.”

Ion Clean Energy raised $45 million in investment capital from Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., and Carbon Direct Capital, and hired Vail to lead the company.

Ion is developing post-combustion point-source capture technology to reduce the climate impacts of the energy industry.