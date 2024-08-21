Vestas turbines to repurpose former coal mine in Pennsylvania

WINDSOR — Vestas-American Wind Technology reports that it has secured an order for 19 wind turbines from an East Coast power company for a project to repurpose a former coal mine in Pennsylvania into a renewable energy source.

According to a Vestas press release, the project, called Rogue’s Wind, will generate 114 megawatts of power through 19 V162 turbines. The order also comes with a multi-year service agreement. The turbines, which will be built at Vestas’ Windsor and Brighton manufacturing plants, are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025, and will be commissioned in the third quarter of 2025.

The order comes from Competitive Power Ventures Inc., a North American electric power-generation, development and asset management company that is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

SPONSORED CONTENT Delivering better health care and value for Colorado small businesses As Colorado’s leading nonprofit1 health plan and one of the state’s largest health care providers, Kaiser Permanente is a one-stop-shop for health care and coverage.

The Rogue’s Wind project, according to CPV, “will repurpose a former coal mine into a new source of renewable energy for the (Pennsylvania) Commonwealth’s electricity consumers. CPV Rogue’s Wind is expected to reach commercial operation in Q2 of 2026.” CPV reports that the project will deliver enough electricity to support about 32,000 households.

This is the seventh North American turbine order the company has taken on in 2024. In the first six months of this year, the company has been busy pumping out late orders of its largest turbine yet — worth 4 gigawatts from 2023, plus 1.5 gigawatts worth of orders in the first half of 2024. As a result, Vestas manufacturing workers will likely be busy through 2026.