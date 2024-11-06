Vestas’ Colorado factories to build turbines for 203-MW project in Illinois

WINDSOR — Vestas-American Wind Technology has secured a 203-megawatt order for wind turbines from Apex Clean Energy Inc.’s Lotus Wind project in western Illinois.

Lotus Wind is a $415 million project that will provide Macoupin County, Illinois, with more than $57 million in tax revenues over the life of the project, according to Apex Clean Energy. That includes $37 million in taxes for school districts and more than $1.9 million a year to the county once the project is operational in the first quarter of 2026.

Vestas has manufacturing facilities in Brighton and Windsor. The nacelles for the V-163, 4.5MW turbine will be built in Brighton, and the blades will be built at its Windsor factory.

Apex Clean Energy is an independent renewable-energy company based in Charlottesville, Virginia. It reports that it develops, constructs, owns and operates wind and solar energy facilities across the country. The team has completed 1,600 megawatts worth of projects throughout the Midwest and East Coast.

Vestas announced it would begin building the V163 models in Colorado in 2023. By last July, Vestas’ Colorado facilities had enough work to keep workers busy until 2026.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the average wind turbine (2.75 MW) in 2020 could generate enough electricity in 46 minutes to power an average U.S. home for one month. The wind turbines that are a part of the Lotus wind project have larger rotors and blades, and can create up to 10% higher annual energy production under medium to low wind conditions, according to Vestas.

